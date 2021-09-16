James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) Insider Angus Cockburn Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) insider Angus Cockburn bought 5,000 shares of James Fisher and Sons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.24) per share, with a total value of £43,000 ($56,179.78).

FSJ opened at GBX 830 ($10.84) on Thursday. James Fisher and Sons plc has a twelve month low of GBX 735 ($9.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,346 ($17.59). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 921.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 999.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £419.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSJ. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,299 ($16.97).

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

