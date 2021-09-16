Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter valued at $463,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JUGGU opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

