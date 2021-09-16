JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,147.50 ($14.99).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD stock opened at GBX 1,141.50 ($14.91) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 968.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 919.31. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 684.09 ($8.94) and a one year high of GBX 1,069.50 ($13.97). The company has a market capitalization of £11.78 billion and a PE ratio of 50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, for a total transaction of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.