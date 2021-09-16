Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Kroger Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Kroger in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Kroger’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.28.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,265. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in The Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after buying an additional 285,527 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Kroger by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

