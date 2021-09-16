Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Aegis boosted their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

JRSH opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. The company has a market cap of $83.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.79. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.29.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

