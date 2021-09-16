Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Up 1,433.3% in August

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 1,433.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

JROOF opened at 0.51 on Thursday. Jericho Energy Ventures has a one year low of 0.09 and a one year high of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.60.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields. Its project portfolio is located in central Oklahoma. The company was founded BY Allen Wilson on October 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

