JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.70

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

JFEEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho downgraded JFE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JFE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.61.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.32%.

JFE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials.

