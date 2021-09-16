Jill Anderson Sells 850 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after buying an additional 212,022 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,564 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,354,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,451,000 after acquiring an additional 88,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,424,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,140,000 after acquiring an additional 26,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

