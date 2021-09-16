JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.12 EPS

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

NYSE JKS opened at $48.71 on Thursday. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JinkoSolar stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 375.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

