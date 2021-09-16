JMP Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.19.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $242.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

