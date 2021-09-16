JMP Securities Trims Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Target Price to $20.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SBRA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.38.

SBRA opened at $15.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -173.87 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

