John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 166.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 289.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

JBSS opened at $80.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.25. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.14.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 6.96%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50.

In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $150,529.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at $883,538.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

