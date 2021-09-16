Johnson Controls International (JCI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Johnson Controls International (NYSE: JCI):

9/10/2021 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $78.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $52.00 to $66.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,059,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,988,000 after buying an additional 98,607 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 810.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 185,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after buying an additional 165,076 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

