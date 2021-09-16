Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.640-$2.660 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.50.

JCI traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $75.31. 3,559,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,186,238. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.68. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

