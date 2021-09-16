Jose De Jesus Loza Purchases 3,222 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,263.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,529.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jose De Jesus Loza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 5,708 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,617.80.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 966 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,789.08.

Limoneira stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $275.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.4% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,924,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 111,145 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 60.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 284,789 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Limoneira by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 22.6% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 432,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 79,803 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

