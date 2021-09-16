JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $49.17. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF shares last traded at $48.87, with a volume of 5,204 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 665.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,825,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,519 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,794,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $927,000.

