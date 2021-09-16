JUST Price Reaches $0.0984 (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0984 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $222.35 million and $148.86 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00075011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00126642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00187158 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.83 or 0.07404980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,883.19 or 0.99912919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.18 or 0.00897621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002829 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

