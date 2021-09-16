Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of Kaman worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kaman by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a market cap of $985.99 million, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.33. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

