Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Sets New 52-Week High at $400.00

Kape Technologies Plc (LON:KAPE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 394 ($5.15), with a volume of 3032102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 356.56 ($4.66).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 345.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 310.85. The company has a market cap of £980.40 million and a P/E ratio of 42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

