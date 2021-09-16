Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $124,751.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00076456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00126773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.05 or 0.00178757 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.47 or 0.07384343 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,174.12 or 1.00080812 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.81 or 0.00899152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.