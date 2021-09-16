Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) and Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Financial Comparison

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) and Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rent-A-Center and Katapult, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent-A-Center 0 0 6 1 3.14 Katapult 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus target price of $70.80, suggesting a potential upside of 16.87%. Katapult has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.69%. Given Rent-A-Center’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rent-A-Center is more favorable than Katapult.

Profitability

This table compares Rent-A-Center and Katapult’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent-A-Center 6.13% 46.39% 13.25% Katapult N/A -538.69% -17.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.7% of Rent-A-Center shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Katapult shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rent-A-Center shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rent-A-Center and Katapult’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent-A-Center $2.81 billion 1.43 $208.12 million $3.53 17.16 Katapult N/A N/A -$31.93 million N/A N/A

Rent-A-Center has higher revenue and earnings than Katapult.

Summary

Rent-A-Center beats Katapult on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Preferred Lease segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment sells rental merchandise to its franchisees. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

