Katie Seitz Evans Sells 31,930 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,117,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Katie Seitz Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Katie Seitz Evans sold 3,329 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $89,283.78.

MGNI opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.03 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Magnite by 548.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Magnite by 32.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 39.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Magnite by 10.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

