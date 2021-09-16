Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) vs. Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Critical Survey

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

61.6% of Kearny Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Kearny Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kearny Financial and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial 23.91% 6.17% 0.91% Carver Bancorp -21.63% -21.20% -0.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kearny Financial and Carver Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kearny Financial currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.00%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than Carver Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kearny Financial and Carver Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $259.11 million 3.71 $63.23 million $0.81 15.43 Carver Bancorp $26.50 million 2.00 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Summary

Kearny Financial beats Carver Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities. It offers both personal and business services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.