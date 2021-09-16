Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Trading Up 34.1% Over Last 7 Days

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $92.97 million and approximately $19.05 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for about $464.86 or 0.00969131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Keep3rV1 Profile

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

