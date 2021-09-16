Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 956 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,563,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after buying an additional 2,676,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.03 and its 200-day moving average is $136.68. The company has a market cap of $351.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

