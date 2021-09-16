Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,654,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.73% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $132,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 86.79%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

