Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.590-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.55. 23,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.11. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $95.44 and a 52-week high of $182.49.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.60.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Keysight Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 174.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Keysight Technologies worth $172,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.