Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

KWS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,137.20 ($40.99).

Shares of LON:KWS opened at GBX 3,144 ($41.08) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,912.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,698.79. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 2,018 ($26.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,366 ($43.98). The company has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

