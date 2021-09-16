Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KYYWF stock remained flat at $$45.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $45.05.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

