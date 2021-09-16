Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
KYYWF stock remained flat at $$45.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $45.05.
About Keywords Studios
