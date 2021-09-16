KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Trading 0.2% Higher

KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $28.36. 4,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 14,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

