Kineko Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $17,495.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000754 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00074186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00124415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.00180840 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,610.13 or 0.07537071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,791.41 or 0.99776839 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.61 or 0.00886476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 6,893,809 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.