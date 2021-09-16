Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $362.36

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 362.36 ($4.73) and traded as low as GBX 355 ($4.64). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 360.60 ($4.71), with a volume of 5,258,478 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on KGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 362.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 349.24.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

