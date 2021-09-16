Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Receives €88.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €88.55 ($104.17).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of Kion Group stock traded down €2.56 ($3.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €84.34 ($99.22). The company had a trading volume of 208,639 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.98. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.