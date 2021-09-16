KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $475.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $380.00. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.61.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $367.34 on Tuesday. KLA has a 52 week low of $174.70 and a 52 week high of $367.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.73.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $4,736,222 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in KLA by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.