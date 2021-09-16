Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Europe initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.39.

KNX opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 106,831 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $1,445,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

