Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €124.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a €124.00 ($145.88) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KBX. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €107.00 ($125.88).

KBX stock opened at €102.00 ($120.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a 50-day moving average of €98.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €101.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

