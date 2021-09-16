KoHo Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (KHC)

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One KoHo Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0920 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KoHo Chain has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. KoHo Chain has a market cap of $1.23 million and $19,865.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00074367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00124847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.06 or 0.00181367 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,648.00 or 0.07600013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,024.27 or 1.00050739 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $425.34 or 0.00886125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002791 BTC.

About KoHo Chain

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

