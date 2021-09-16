Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €49.63 ($58.39).

PHIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.