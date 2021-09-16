Kuende (KUE) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 54.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Kuende coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $850,534.69 and approximately $29.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kuende has traded 58.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00063653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00143231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.23 or 0.00819710 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047055 BTC.

About Kuende

Kuende (KUE) is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

