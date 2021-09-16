KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Short Interest Update

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KUKAY remained flat at $$79.88 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $86.44.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.