KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Short Interest Update

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUKAY remained flat at $$79.88 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $86.44.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

