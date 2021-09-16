L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 2,368.2% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCAA. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,747,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,640,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,324,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,726,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,760,000.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

