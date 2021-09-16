Lafayette Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 2,500 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $2,460,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 391,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,913,000 after acquiring an additional 30,752 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.26. The stock had a trading volume of 394,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,861,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

