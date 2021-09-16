Lafayette Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 34,335 Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Eagle Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EGBN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 21.2% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 12.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $59.32.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

