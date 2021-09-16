Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $14.64 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 4.0% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after acquiring an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after acquiring an additional 597,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,154,000 after acquiring an additional 292,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after acquiring an additional 283,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 116,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,939,000 after acquiring an additional 232,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,039. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.88. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.62.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

