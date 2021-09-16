Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSGS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,228,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,942,000 after buying an additional 40,877 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSGS. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

Shares of MSGS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.61. 3,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,106. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.89. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.27) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

