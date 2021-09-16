Lafayette Investments Inc. Invests $568,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $560.36. The stock had a trading volume of 38,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,043. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.80 and a fifty-two week high of $575.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $542.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $220.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

