Lambda Price Tops $0.0161 (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Lambda has a market capitalization of $23.03 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00064489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.92 or 0.00143882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.04 or 0.00824740 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00047003 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,433,611,356 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.