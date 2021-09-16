Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.190-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.50 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.350-$1.510 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,407. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LE. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lands’ End stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 463.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

