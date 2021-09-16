LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €76.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €71.29 ($83.87).

ETR LXS opened at €65.32 ($76.85) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €61.55. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 12 month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 29.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

