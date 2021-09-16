LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €85.00 by Warburg Research

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €85.00 ($100.00) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LXS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €71.29 ($83.87).

LXS opened at €65.32 ($76.85) on Tuesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 52-week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of €60.58 and a 200 day moving average of €61.55.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

